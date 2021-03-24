Rotary District Governor Alok Gupta inaugurated the Rotary Foundation global grant project ‘Umang’ at Govt Sr Sec School, Teekli, Haryana on Saturday, 22th March 2021. He was accompanied by DRFC JK Gaur, PDG Deepak Gupta and PDG Sharat Jain of Distt. 3012.

The project has been executed by the Rotary Club of Delhi Imperial and District 3012 in partnership with the Rotary Club of Sao Paulo, Butanta and Districts 4563 & 462 along with CSR funds from Utsah Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and project support by Pathways Schools.

The project amount is the US $192,000 which is around Rs 1.44 crores. The amount is being spent for up-gradation of water & sanitation and basic education & literacy facilities in schools to improve their quality of education. The project covers around 6000 boys and girls studying in 17 village government schools.

DG Alok Gupta inaugurated the 8 kW Solar Power Plant. The dignitaries visited the toilet facilities for boys and the toilet facilities & changing room for girls provided earlier by the Delhi Imperial Club. They saw the children using the handwashing stations and the clean drinking water facilities. They were pleased to see the highly effective yet low-cost equipment like special WHO-approved water filters which can be easily installed and maintained even in remote villages without any hi-tech support.

The current project in 17 schools includes equipping the schools with laptop computers, projectors, furniture and other equipment. There is a problem with electricity in the area so Solar Power Plants with battery back-up are being set-up for uninterrupted power supply. Toilets are being built and clean drinking water facilities and handwashing stations are being installed for the safety and health of the students. One of the key components of the project is to provide all the girl students with sanitary pads and teach them menstrual hygiene.

The Interact Club at Pathways World School, Aravali, Haryana and the staff of Pathways Schools are providing the complete support to execute the project and train the students, teachers and School Management Committees on how to use all the equipment and maintain them in good condition.

The School Principal expressed her gratitude to the Rotarians for providing the school with all the needed equipment. The villagers were very thankful for providing their children with high-class educational facilities and changing their lives.

It was very heartening to see so many Rotarians, Annes and Interactors taking such a keen interest in all the activities of the project. Rotary Club of Delhi Imperial has done similar projects in many other village schools in the same area earlier also. The thrust in all the projects has been not only on providing the equipment but also on training and behaviour change activities so that the students are motivated to learn and can contribute positively to society when they grow up.