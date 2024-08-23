Regional cinema: The new contours of branding of Indian cinema

Watching an Indian movie is like looking through a kaleidoscope; one will find depth, emotions and diverse storytelling. Indian cinema, much like our Indian cuisine, is full of flavour and spice, leaving a peculiar aftertaste of wanting for more. India being a vast country with a population of 1.42 billion people, each corner of the country is packed with stories waiting to be discovered. For the longest time, the West has synonymously identified Indian cinema with ‘Bollywood’ or Hindi cinema, much of it owing to the large Indian diaspora present across the world. Bollywood, as it’s popularly known, stood as the singular torchbearer of Indian cinema on the global stage. From the classic romances of Raj Kapoor to the high-octane dramas of Amitabh Bachchan, Hindi cinema defined what Indian cinema was to the world. Films like “Chandini”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Lagaan” became international touchpoints, representing the grandeur and drama that Bollywood is famous for.

Over the years, the dynamics of Indian cinema have changed, making way for a more inclusive and representative portrayal of the country’s stories. There is a growing emphasis on pan-Indian films that transcend linguistic and cultural barriers. The concept of pan-Indian cinema isn’t new, but its modern resurgence is noteworthy. Actors like Sridevi, Hema Malini, Nagarjuna and Rajnikanth have seamlessly transitioned from regional cinema to the Hindi film industry, bringing a slice of their regional charm to Bollywood. Today, this movement is more organic and widespread, with films being made simultaneously in multiple languages to cater to a diverse audience base.

One of the most significant shifts in recent times is the audience’s appreciation of regional cinema. The modern viewer is discerning and eager to explore beyond the familiar narratives of Bollywood. Language is no longer a barrier, as audiences embrace subtitles and dubbing to enjoy stories from different parts of the country. This openness has highlighted the importance of good storytelling, reiterating that the heart of cinema lies in its ability to connect with the audience, irrespective of the language.

Regional cinema has not only matched but often surpassed Hindi cinema in gaining global acclaim. The Telugu film “RRR,” directed by S.S. Rajamouli, created history by winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for its electrifying track “Naatu Naatu.” This victory was a monumental moment, proving that regional cinema can captivate the world with its unique flavour and universal appeal. Similarly, the success of films like “Kaantara”, “Pushpa”, “KGF” and “Drishyam” has demonstrated the powerful storytelling and high production values that regional films bring to the table. These films have not only broken box office records but have also been celebrated for their innovative narratives and compelling performances.

The rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms has played a crucial role in bringing regional cinema into the spotlight. During the Covid-19 pandemic, OTT platforms became the primary medium for film consumption. This period saw Indian audiences explore regional and global content, discovering a plethora of films that offered fresh perspectives and diverse storytelling techniques. The accessibility of regional films on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar has diversified film viewing, allowing audiences to explore and appreciate the vast cinematic heritage of India.

The success of regional cinema is not just a trend but a testament to the evolving tastes of the audience and the industry’s willingness to experiment. Filmmakers are now more inclined to produce content that resonates with a wider audience, blending local ethos with universal themes. This synergy has resulted in films that are rich in cultural context yet relatable on a global scale.

In this new era of Indian cinema, the focus is on authenticity and innovation. Filmmakers from regional industries are crafting stories that are deeply rooted in their culture yet have a global resonance. This approach has not only broadened the horizons of Indian cinema but has also created a new benchmark for storytelling. The celebration of regional cinema marks a significant shift in the narrative of Indian cinema, where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated. As we move forward, the contours of branding Indian cinema will continue to evolve, shaped by the diverse stories that emerge from every corner of the country. The amalgamation of regional and national narratives will redefine the identity of Indian cinema on the global stage. The world is now witnessing the true essence of Indian cinema, where every language, every story, and every emotion is given its due importance. This is a moment of pride and a testament to the rich, multifaceted nature of Indian storytelling.

The writer is former additional DG DFF & Festival Director IFFI. Views expressed are personal

(Inputs provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan)