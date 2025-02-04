Ramgarh Shekhawati: Rajasthan’s living canvas of art and history

What if you could step into a living museum where every wall, corner, and street tells a story? Ramgarh Shekhawati offers just that.

Situated in Rajasthan, Ramgarh Shekhawati is a town rich in history and culture. Known for its stunning frescoed Havelis and vibrant traditions, it serves as an open-air art gallery, offering travellers a glimpse into the artistic brilliance and architectural heritage of the region.

Legend has it that the Poddars of Churu were granted land by the King of Sikar with a unique request—his wife desired that the town be made the most beautiful in all of Rajasthan. The result was a town that radiated splendour, with intricately frescoed Havelis and buildings that reflect both the affluence of its inhabitants and the artistic heritage of the region.

According to locals, the wealthy merchants of Ramgarh Shekhawati were not just known for their prosperity but also for their generosity. It is said that to be a true “Seth” (merchant), one had to fulfil four responsibilities—building a school, a Dharamshala (inn), a goshala (cow shelter), and a temple.

Staying true to this belief, the affluent families of the town contributed to the construction of numerous schools, Dharamshala, and temples, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy and devotion.

Ramgarh Shekhawati is also home to several temples and cenotaphs of religious significance. Notable among them is the Shani Temple, famous for its Belgian glass frescoes from the early 1900s.

Another highlight is the Shikhar Bandh Temple, a unique Vedic temple dedicated to the Samaveda, which features no idols. The temple has been meticulously restored by INTACH and the Shruti Foundation, preserving its cultural legacy.

While guiding us through the town’s temples and Havelis, our tour guide Priyanka shared a fascinating detail about their design. The Havelis were cleverly designed to separate work from home life through a system known as Do Chauki. The outer areas served as bustling workspaces for the merchants, while the inner sanctuaries, reserved for the women of the house, were adorned with beautiful paintings of gods and goddesses, adding a spiritual and serene touch to their everyday lives.

As the years went by, Ramgarh Shekhawati’s once-thriving cultural scene declined as merchant families moved to bigger cities. Without their presence, the town’s energy diminished, and its rich architectural heritage was left to fade. Many Havelis and historic buildings, once symbols of prosperity, were abandoned, their stories quietly disappearing.

In 2013, Shruti Nada Poddar, founder of the Shruti Foundation, began restoring Ramgarh Shekhawati’s cultural heritage. Through her efforts, she revived the Mohar and Vedaaranya Havelis, offering visitors the chance to stay in these well-preserved historical homes.

Ramgarh Shekhawati, with its remarkable frescoes, intricately designed Havelis, and timeless temples, stands as a living testament to Rajasthan’s cultural heritage. Its rich history is not just in the grand buildings but in the stories etched into every wall and corner. As efforts to restore and protect its cultural legacy continue, it offers a glimpse into a world where art, architecture, and community intertwine, leaving a lasting imprint on the cultural fabric of Rajasthan.