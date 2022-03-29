Why The Quest of William Wood – The Mysterious Elixir by Viral Roger is Both Interesting and Inspiring!

The author wove a new universe just so her son could listen to it and sleep. Little did she anticipate that it would turn into an imaginative world of intrigue and mystery.

Viral Roger says “My son is my inspiration and also my biggest critic.” She goes on to say that it is the essence of these narrated stories which she has penned in this 5-book anthology. “The Mysterious Elixir” is first of “The Quests of William Wood” series.

The story revolves around the exploits of a young boy, William, who finds himself in an unknown place where he is confronted with strange events and happenings. When William Wood lost his mother, he decided to leave home for a short visit to his aunt’s. Little did he know that this simple act would change his life forever for quite unknowingly, he had embarked upon a journey which would last a lifetime.

Unwittingly William had landed up in a strange place where strange things happened in the dead of night… The tiny village of Glennins looked like a friendly place by day but at night a gory gruesome act occurred. However, here he met with two country children, Leon and Ivy, who became his dearest friends. Happy and feeling rather content after a long time, he decided to stay on in Glennins for a while… but fate seemed to have other designs. Soon, William found himself caught in a web of intrigue and strange events. Quite impervious to the lurking danger, he and his friends decided to take matters into their hands and do a spot of sleuthing. But to his utter horror and surprise, he realized that a wicked, wicked sorcerer was on the lookout for him.

How did such an evil man even know about an innocent boy like William? What William had to do with such treachery … why should anyone feel so threatened that they would wish to destroy him? He yearned to know answers to these questions.

The mystery deepened when he met another stranger, an old old man Thorr Theodore who surprisingly had the answers!! But who was Theodore and why did he want William safe? Theodore had his reasons… or were they secrets!! Did William have in his possession something that both Theodore and Scarlini wanted? What was all the mystery about? And how on earth did they know his poor innocent mother?!

In his quest for answers, Williams was thrown across borders of comprehension into the world beyond, which he didn’t know even existed. Where had his fate led Leon and Ivy? For now, they were wading in deep waters of danger too.

Will William ever return home and lead the normal life that he now desired. Would his questions ever be answered? What will become of Leon and Ivy?

And more so, who was William Wood! Was that even his real name!!!

There is excitement, adventure, suspense, and danger in every word as the story moves at a brisk pace and keeps you on your toes, always wanting for more.

The book was launched recently and is pulling a lot of crowd for eBook and Paperback purchase and winning accolades from readers.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/Quests-William-Wood-Viral-Roger/dp/9390767059