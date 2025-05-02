Paresh Pahuja reflects on his artistic journey as Voice Notes Tour 2025 ends

Actor-singer Paresh Pahuja is in the final leg of his 2025 Voice Notes Tour in Mumbai.

In a telephonic conversation with The Statesman, he reflected on his journey both on and off stage during the tour.

Pahuja, born on April 21 in Ahmedabad, has built a remarkable career spanning over 10 years. He is best known for his performances in “Bandish Bandits Season 2”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “Tandav”, ‘Kadak Singh’, ‘Jogi’, and ‘Operation Valentine’. Alongside his success in acting, he has also made a name for himself in music with hit songs such as “Mascara”, “Dooron Dooron”, and “Soch Ke”.

Pahuja is well known for his role as Maahi in ‘Bandish Bandits’ Season 2. He was the frontman of the fusion band Rage and Raga in the OTT musical drama. He also learnt to play the sitar instrument for his role.

Talking about the role of a musician in the Indian musical and romantic drama series, the actor said, “Some roles find you when you are ready. ‘Bandish Bandits’ was that turning point for me—an emotional and artistic shift that pushed me towards Voice Notes.”

Pahuja finds the character of Mahi as a ‘reality check’ that Gharana (royal family) needed, that ‘Mahi’ was a rebellious rockstar who challenged the boundaries of the music and tradition and the actor for this character manifested this project.

Having already performed in cities like Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, the final leg of his latest tour is set in Mumbai. The tour has not only highlighted his talents as a musician but also positioned him as a new-age storyteller, consisting of six voice notes and 12 songs.

“The idea came from a show I wanted to attend myself,” Pahuja revealed. “Voice Notes is not just a concert—it is part memory, part monologue. Each performance contains six voice notes and 12 songs that map moments from my life. It is personal, raw, and real.”

On the curation of voice notes and music, the artist said, “Nothing was forced. The music and stories unfolded on their own timeline, and that made the audience feel like they were a part of the narrative too.”

On the inspiration to enter the music industry, the ‘Bandit Bandish’ fame said, “You do not choose music—music chooses you. Even when you ignore it, it keeps calling. And when people around you tell you, again and again, that you should keep singing, you begin to listen.”

Pahuja is also working on a new project under Dharma Productions, signalling that both his acting and musical journeys are far from over.