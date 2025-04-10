Painting is like mathematics, everything needs to be measured: Bikash Poddar

Bikash Poddar’s “Lyrical Landscapes Watercolours” presents a soothing blend of water colour and intricate detailing, offering a relaxed experience to art enthusiasts at Gallerie Ganesha, New Delhi.

Known for his penchant for painting landscapes featuring miniature art, inspired by his childhood in rural West Bengal, the exhibition is a testament to his artistic journey of almost 22 years.

An alumnus of Government Art College, he was always averse to the rigid setting of academia, and preferred observing the nature around him, the forest behind his home, which to this date shapes his artistic vocabulary.

“As a child, I loved catching birds, watching them closely, observing the forest, and feeling connected to everything around me,” he fondly recalls in an interaction with The Statesman.

Mountains and villages are the two constants in all of his landscapes, channeling his childhood.

This organic bond with nature and sheer urge to break away from the traditional techniques taught in colleges, led him to carve out his own signature style of ‘Semi Wash.’ Here, the paper is soaked in water for nearly an hour, and only after the colour is applied. The result? A colourful tranquillity on paper, as the colour spreads out, choosing its own course.

“I don’t draw anything on the paper, rather visualise my picture and directly go in with the colour.” “In the beginning, the colours played with me,” he smiles, “but now, I play with the colours.”

Another recurring element is the balance maintained in his paintings between the intricate details and the softness of the colour. To this he added- “Painting is like mathematics. Everything needs to be measured. Everything needs to be thought out. One time I had spent almost two days deciding where to put my signature.”

Scaling up the miniature paintings on larger pages comes with its own set of challenges, especially in watercolor, where you can’t undo the mistakes unlike oil and acrylic. Miniature paintings, which traditionally come in smaller dimensions, feature exquisite details. To keep its character intact, he initially started painting on 5×5 inch paper.

“Slowly I moved up to bigger frames as I started getting better. Though even now, I feel I am learning with every work,” he admits humbly.

For him, his art is not his livelihood, rather his life itself. It is beneath his skill and artistry, what drives this journey of 22 years is his set of unshakable principles. As a message to the young generation who want to pursue art, he added, “Have a set of principles apart from your work and never compromise on them. Honesty, sincerity, punctuality — these are non-negotiable for me. And don’t make excuses. Stick to your words — it will reflect in your work.”

‘Lyrical Landscapes Watercolours’ by Bikash Poddar is now open for visitors from April 4 to May 7 at E-557, Gallerie Ganesha.