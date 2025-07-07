Nostalgia on a platter: Purani Dilli 2.0 at Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

As Delhi grapples with its monsoon spell and the labyrinthine lanes of Old Delhi become harder to navigate, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport presented “Purani Dilli 2.0”– a tastefully curated culinary experience that captures the iconic flavours of the walled city in a luxurious setting.

Running until July 13, this immersive dining experience offers an all-inclusive buffet that features legendary dishes such as ‘Chicken Changezi’, ‘Murgh Korma Jahangir’, ‘Daryaganj ki Shammis’, ‘Kathal Biryani’, ‘Malai Kofta’, ‘Kumbh Nawabi’, and ‘Khameeri Roti’. Guests were also treated to traditional drinks like ‘jaljeera’, ‘shikanji’, and the beloved ‘Sharbat-e-Batain Mohabbat’. And just when you think you’re full, a cloud-like portion of ‘Daulat ki Chaat’—a winter delicacy once made for Mughal royalty—floats to your table, defying the July heat.

Advertisement

But the magic doesn’t stop at the buffet counter. The experience transcends the plate. Guests also got a taste of live sitar music along with meeting a mehendi artist, a nostalgic ‘Bharat Darshan’ raree-show (a vintage street cinema box), and even a parrot astrologer, where a trained parrot picks your fortune card from a colourful deck. It is not just a meal; it is a slice of Dilli’s soul.

Advertisement

Speaking with The Statesman, Chef Sreenivasan, Director of Culinary, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport, and a seasoned expert who has been with the hotel for over two decades, shared, “We went to Old Delhi — to Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, and Turkman Gate — to source, taste, and recreate the cuisine there. Then we handed it over to experts who’ve lived this cuisine. People should enjoy this in a five-star setting with hygiene, ambience, and professionals who know these dishes inside out.”

Leading the culinary storytelling was guest chef Talat Mehmood Khan, whose roots trace back to the walled city of Old Delhi. Cooking has been a ‘shaauk’ (interest) since ‘bachpan’ (childhood), and with over two decades of experience—from five-star hotels to his own kitchen in the Jama Masjid area—he brings an authentic, immersive touch to the table. His signature dish, Mutton Nihari, pays homage to a tradition once recommended by Emperor Akbar as a morning meal for soldiers.

“This isn’t just food. It’s ‘parampara’ (tradition),” he says.

Purani Dilli 2.0 is not just a buffet. It is a monsoon escape—a cultural and culinary time travel into the heart of Old Delhi, minus the distance, chaos, and traffic. The buffet is available daily from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM until July 13.