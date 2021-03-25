National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), a premier Mumbai based management institute, has been an active advocate of Gender Equality in supply chain. Consumer products giant, Proctor &Gamble (P&G) aspires to build a world where everyone is equal.

Translating this shared vision into an effort to inspire meaningful action on Gender Equality, NITIE along with P&G India hosted the first all-virtual NITIE P&G Annual Equality Summit: #WeSeeEqual STEM and Supply Chain on March 17, 2021 through a virtual mode.

The one-day summit convened influencers from the government, corporate sector, and academia to deliberate on topics related to gender equality in supply chain and myths associated with women in STEM careers. The day had several interesting sessions.

Apart from the keynote session, the day witnessed two compelling panel discussions on Building Inclusive Leadership in STEM and SCMand Breaking Stereotypes.

A notable session was My Story, where two industry leaders shared their personal experiences. The event also saw the culmination of Equality Hackathon, a pan India contest for business ideas on equality, which saw participation from top b-schools and engineering colleges.

The keynote session, aptly named Equality Matters and was graced by luminaries such as Honourable Dr Kiran Bedi, Former LG, Puducherry, Anna Roy, Senior advisor, NITI Aayog, Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G India Sub-Continent and Dr Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE.

Dr Bedi, in conversation with Dr Upasna A Agarwal from NITIE, urged the modern women to also focus on developing the ‘mind-muscle’ and ‘body-muscle’, along with a nurturing ‘heart muscle’ that they naturally endowed with. Dr Bedi underscored the role of mutual respect between genders.

The session, “My Story” moderated by Prof Priyanka Verma brought together the gritty personal stories of Squadron Leader Surbhi Arya (Retd.), the first woman IAF pilot and Seema Menon, Sr Director and first female Plant Manager, P&G, India region.