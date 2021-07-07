Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer, A.V. Dharma Reddy, said there is an urgent need to enlighten youth on the ethics embedded in ‘Arsha Dharma’ after the recitation of ‘Ravana Samharam’ from ‘Yuddhakanda’ here.

“Sri Mahavishnu took the human incarnation of Sri Rama to show the world that when Dharma is followed evil cannot survive. All his life Sri Rama followed Dharma and killed the powerful demon king Ravana,” said Reddy after the recitation at Vasantha Mandapam.

Appreciating the efforts of the priests, SVBC, and garden wings of the temple body, the additional executive officer said a similar set of ‘Vishwaroopa Darshanam’ of Sri Krishna will be laid on the last day of Bhagavat Gita recitation.

On Tuesday, as part of Ravana Samharam, 270 ‘slokas’ were recited. Chapter 111 chapter consists of Rama killing Ravana.

“The setting of war between Rama and Ravana stood as a special attraction. By offering Nakshatra and Kumbha Harati the event completed which was telecast live for over three hours starting from 8:30 a.m. onwards for global devotees,” said an official.