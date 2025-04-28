Natya Vriksha’s World Dance Day Festival 2025 honours tradition, transformation

NATYA VRIKSHA, in collaboration with the India International Centre, hosted the 18th edition of the World Dance Day Festival 2025 on April 26–27 in the city.

Padmashri Geeta Chandran conceived and curated the two-day event that celebrated the vibrancy of Indian dance across styles and generations.

A key highlight was the presentation of the 6th NATYA VRIKSHA Lifetime Achievement Award to SPIC MACAY’s founder Kiran Seth, recognizing his decade-long work to promote India’s cultural heritage among youth.

Chandran, who has been a long-time associate of SPIC MACAY, took the stage to deliver a heartfelt tribute to Seth. “It was through SPIC MACAY that I learned the true essence of volunteerism,” she recalled her experiences of escorting legendary musicians like Bismillah Khan and witnessing the extraordinary dedication of artists.

She also emphasized how SPIC MACAY plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between rural and urban India. “In privileged schools, even in a city like Delhi, dance and music aren’t considered a priority for students,” she remarked.

Ashok Vajpayee, the eminent Hindi poet, shared magical moments from his journey with classical dance. He said although he is not a dancer, he has learned a lot from observing dance performances. He recalled his first encounter with a dance performance at the age of 19 by the legendary Balasaraswati, describing how it transformed his understanding of dance as an embodiment of the divine.

Vajpayee praised the Indian classical dance, saying that it has the power to take you from your seat to the place they (dance performers) want you to. He further said that “if a dancer is true to his/her calling, he/she cannot and should not support any politics, culture, or regime that insists on singularity.”

Highlighting the reach of Indian classical dance, he said that foreigners know India mainly through two things: Gandhi and classical dance and music. He also added that Indian classical dance has not been changed, unlike other dance forms, which now have a touch of Western dance form.

He asked young dancers to avoid imitation and instead focus on transformation, urging them to stay true to the spiritual essence of the art.

The day concluded with Abhinaya Nagajothy giving a lively Kuchipudi performance, followed by Shashwati Garai Ghosh’s performance. Their performances presented a suitable farewell to a day honouring the past and future of Indian classical dance.