The National Association for the Blind -Delhi (NAB Delhi and Golden Shine Cultural Welfare Trust jointly organized a grand event consisting of musical performances by some of the finest visually impaired artists and national level awards distribution to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities – 3 December.

One of the key highlights of this event was the Sufi music concert presented by some of the finest artists. The program took place on 5 December from 5 PM onwards via Facebook live feed. The programme also featured awards for persons with disabilities in various categories such as the best role model, the best organization, Best CSR, and many more.

Adding up, for the first time ever in India, awards were given with the name *THE MUSICABLE awards*, to the best emerging musician, person with disability and the best organization working towards promoting persons with disability in the field of music, these awards have been instituted by Golden Shine trust and will be given annually starting this year.

Medha is a ticketed event and the proceeds from the sales of the tickets will go towards helping families of persons with disabilities who have been hard hit due to the ongoing pandemic.

NAB Sarojini Trilok Nath National Award is a prestigious award that has been given to top personalities and organizations working for the disabled. This year too, NAB Delhi is proud to present these awards.

NAB Delhi Award for Excellence has been instituted to honour ex-students and trainees who despite their visual disability have achieved excellence in their chosen fields. Every year NAB Delhi honours four persons with blindness or low vision who have performed remarkably in their chosen field and carved out a place of pride in the society.

NAB Delhi believes that these awards will inspire the present students and trainees to perform to their potential and aspire to achieve excellence in whatever they do.