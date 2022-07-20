‘Masterly Manoeuvring’ gives a peep into the artist’s professional life

Gallerie Splash a Delhi-based art gallery is set to organize a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases artworks by Lalu Prasad Shaw. The theme for the Art Exhibition ‘Masterly Manoeuvring’ is curated by Manmeet K Walia. The theme depicts the cultural essence of the traditional art form of West Bengal, Kalighat Pat.

The artworks show a display of multidisciplinary works by Lalu Prasad Shaw, giving a peep into the artist’s professional life. In his artistic journey, Lalu Prasad Shaw represents his ideology of Nationalism through his romance with Bengali culture.

The show also presents a documentary filmed in the artist’s studio in which Shaw talks about his artistic goals, narrates anecdotes reminiscing good old times, his attachment with the city of Kolkata, mentions the challenges he faced, shares his experiences during the journey and compliments his long- standing affiliation with the gallery.

The history and creative passion in West Bengal are impregnated with culture and colors; Shaw portrays that fervor through his practice.

The solo exhibit echoes an evolution of Lalu Prasad Shaw’s artistic pursuit of over six decades spent creating stories. The endeavor is to give the audience an experiential walkthrough of the artist’s path by including the works from his early days of printmaking, pen and ink drawings, Conte sketches, tempera paintings, an d bronze sculptures.

Sharing his experience and motivation behind taking up this art form Shaw said, “The inspiration behind my painting is nothing but space, form, and light. I try to paint the people around me, their attire, and their life. My artworks have great meaning behind them, which cannot be felt by just glancing at them once or twice, you must observe my paintings in order to feel it. My Babu and Bibi do not wear modern outfits or clothes, they only wear traditional dresses like Dhotis and Sarees. My journey in art began with pain and discouragement, people around me said it will be futile. Nevertheless, I decided to pursue art.”

The exhibition is from 20th July till 24th July 2022 at GF Gallery, Main Building Bikaner House, New Delhi – 110 003 from 11 am till 6.30 pm.