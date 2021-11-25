The long march home — book on lockdown migration launched

1232 KM: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar’ by author Vinod Kapri, published by Sarthak Prakashan (an imprint of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh) was released at the India Habitat Centre.

The ones who attended includes Ritesh Kumar Pandit and Rambabu Pandit, two of the seven migrant laborers in the book. Both Ritesh and Rambabu were congratulated and the books were shown to them.

After the release on Saturday evening, journalist Smita Sharma and the social activist Yogita Bhanyana were chatting with Vinod Kapri, Ritesh Kumar Pandit, and Rambabu Pandit.

The author based the book on the journey of seven migrant workers in the lockdown of 2020 who traveled from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to Saharsha, Bihar on bicycles.

