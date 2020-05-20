Music has been prevalent in society since ancient times. It has always been one of the major sources of learning and entertainment that enlightened mankind through the notes of melody and rhythm. We very much understand the concept of music as an entertainment medium, however, it is very important to know that music has other benefits as well that are seldom recognized. One of the most beneficial aspects of music is its nature to progressively aid a child’s development.

It is a prominent fact that children are introduced to music at a very early age. Parents normally use music in the form of lullabies to pacify newborns and toddlers. As they grow, they become more accustomed to music and their brain starts to respond to the rhythms and notes mostly resulting in enhancement of their power to grasp and understand. The best analogy of this is the poems and nursery rhymes that are recited to children in the form of proses or songs some of which are etched in their memories forever.

There is a very scientific explanation of this enhancement in cognitive ability in children. We are familiar that the human brain is divided into various parts, which are the frontal lobe, parietal lobe, occipital lobe, and temporal lobe. Through the neural impulses in the ear, any information travels to the midbrain surpassing various stations in the brainstem and reaches the auditory cortex. The auditory cortex further transmits this information and dissipates it to various aforementioned segments of the brain. The sound of music and rhythm hence enable the frontal lobe of the brain to interpret the information and transform it into memory. It aids the orbital frontal in emotional evaluation, and the motor cortex also enables the controlling of the movements needed to produce music using any instrument.

A recent study was conducted on a defined set of children between the age of 10- 11years that compared neural correlates of language and music syntactic processing. The comparison was conducted between the children who were subjected to long term musical training and who were not.

Interestingly, the results demonstrated that the neurophysiological correlates of musical as well as the linguistic syntactic processing was better perceived and developed in the children with musical training. It further demonstrated that musical training does not influence only musical perception and production but it also influences a much more complex processing mechanism of the cognitive domain of language.

This establishes a very direct relationship between the development of children’s brains and the progressive effect that music can have on it. Nowadays, there are various institutions that guide parents through processes and valuable musical courses. Music Institute of Chromatics founded by Mohit Rathor is one such institution that helps the children to get associated with music and allows them to explore their talent and interests aiding in the enhancement of their cognitive abilities, resulting in a smarter youth.