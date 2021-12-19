Jaipur designer couple’s modern print pays ode to architecture

A Jaipur-based designer couple, known for their passion to experiment, has come up with a design that pays ode to architecture by embedding it in modern print.

The designer-architect couple from the Pink City, Ayush and Geetanjali Kasliwal, who won the UN Seal of Excellence thrice, has unveiled ‘Naksha’, a clothing line expressing the new face of modern block printing as an interpretation of architecture on wearables.

Naksha refers to a plan that entails the story of Indo-Persian architecture. The collection revisits the ancient concept of journey towards paradise. Elevated from ‘Hasht-Bihisht’ (The Floor Plan), the eight Paradise plans are transformed into a modern print, alive with striking colours and intricate patterns, hand-blocked in ancient techniques, said designer Ayush Kasliwal.

“I felt the need for a well-designed, affordable, new face of modern block print range, connecting to Indian culture and providing means of livelihood to the artisans,” Ayush said.

His wife, Geetanjali, added: “In today’s fast-fashion world, to have timeless, crafted, meaningful garments that can be worn in different ways, is a must for a design-conscious generation.”

“The Naksha range is an ode to architecture,” she said, adding, “The range defines architecture influencing fashion to express the unconventional in you. With Naksha, you can add a piece of paradise to your home.”

The designer-architect couple has been inspired by Indo-Persian architecture. Beautifully hand-blocked by local craftsmen of Jaipur, this range is restoration of ancient crafts, said Geetanjali.

Practicing traditional techniques of block printing, this range brings a contemporary outlook to the conceptual and ethical range, which continues to script the tale of handcrafted fashion legacy that has been making a mark across the globe since years, she added.