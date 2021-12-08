J P Nadda visits Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav

Rajya Sabha member and BJP National Chief, J P Nadda visited the Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav on Wednesday. The festival was organised in the National Capital, New Delhi.

He visited the exhibition that was put up by the Himachali artisans and had detailed interaction with the artists and craft persons.

The Mahotsav was a unique display of Himachali art and craft and the part of year-long Swarnim Himachal celebrations and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 50 years of statehood of Himachal Pradesh and 75 years of Independence respectively. The event will continue its presence in Delhi from 4 to 9 December jointly by the State Government and the Hotel Lalit.

The initiative was taken by Mallika Nadda and Jyotsna Suri keeping in mind to provide a wide platform to Himachali artisans. They can showcase their talent and work to the residents of the national capital. Folk artists of the districts of Kullu, Sirmour, and Kinnaur were special attractions of the event.

Prominent personalities, Master Chef Nand Lal, national awardees Lalita Vakeel and Anita Kumari, who have received awards at the national and international level for their Fine work on Chamba Rumaal were part of the exhibition.

Himachali artisans have put up stalls showcasing Himachali handicrafts, Chamba Rumaal, woodcraft, metal craft, Kangra paintings, Kinnauri and Kullu shawls, etc. Folk dance and folk music of the state were also showcased besides Himachali cuisine including Sepu Badi, Rajma Madra, Chambyal Palda, etc. had also been included in the hotel’s menu and people could taste delicacies of the state.