International No Diet Day: Embracing all shapes and sizes!

‘International No Diet Day’ is being observed all across the world today. On this day, people are made aware of body acceptance, leaving aside behaviour like body shaming, which includes people of all shapes and sizes. Forgetting problems like obesity, increasing weight, weakness, and belly fat, people express their love towards themselves on this day.

This day was created in 1992 by Mary Evans Young, a British feminist who wanted to raise understanding about the dangers of dieting and encourage body acceptance. It is now celebrated in many countries around the world.

On this day, various organisations motivate people to focus on self-care and self-love instead of dieting. International No Diet Day reminds us that all bodies are beautiful and worthy of respect. This day is all about embracing body positivity and rejecting the diet culture. Here are some different ways to celebrate.

* Have a non-diet meal: Instead of counting calories or restricting certain foods, enjoy a meal that makes you happy. This can be a meal that you love or one that you have been wanting to try. Remember, there are no good or bad foods, and all foods can fit into a healthy diet.

* Practice self-care: Take some time to do something that makes you feel good about yourself. This can be anything from taking a bubble bath to going for a walk in nature. The important thing is to focus on taking care of yourself and your mental health.

* Learn about body positivity: Take some time to learn about body positivity and the movement to promote body acceptance. There are many resources available online, including blogs, podcasts, and social media accounts that focus on this topic.

* Spread the word: Share your knowledge about International No Diet Day with others. Use social media to spread the message and encourage others to celebrate this important day. Remember, everyone deserves to feel good about their body, no matter what their size or shape.

This day precisely lays emphasis on why it is crucial to love and take care of your body. Eating what you love, taking a break, and celebrating one’s intrinsic qualities instead of external appearance are much more important than unrealistic diet approaches that could extremely hamper your overall health.