International Mango Festival Delhi 2022 – Date, location and More

The Mango Festival is celebrated throughout the country with much zeal and zest. The festival is held in the month of July every year in the capital, at Dilli Haat, Pitampura and is hosted by the Delhi Tourism Board in collaboration with the Delhi Government.

The festival attracts thousands of mango lovers to the fest, like a pot of honey attracts the bees. The Mango Festival is celebrated throughout the nation without any discrimination, which spreads the hardcore notion of unity in diversity because of different species available under one roof.

Major Attractions Of the International Mango Festival

Mango Stalls

For these two days of the Mango Festival, Dilli Haat seems to be quite overwhelmed with the soothing and lovely fragrance of mangoes. One can witness numerous stalls of mangoes from different states of India like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and several others which come up with a wide range of juicy and scrumptious mangoes namely Langra, Nazuk Badab, Alphonso, and many more. So, if you are up for tasting and buying some lip-smacking varieties of mangoes from all across the country, then you know where to head to this mango season.

Activities for Mango Day

The International mango festival celebrates many exciting events and activities for Mango Day, like mango eating completion, mango fruit games, quizzes, slogan writing, mango carving, mango judging, children’s shows, dance performances, arts, etc. craft, mango tasting, and lots more. The puja is conducted at a place where there is a dedicated space for this purpose. The competitions like mango eating and slogan writing were liked by many people. These all events are done on a musical note. Many of the industrialists show their pickles, jams, essences, and many more of their products.

The people perform various activities such as cleaning the mango tree branches to grow well and many more activities. The mango is considered very optimistic, and thus, it is given importance not only in Delhi but also in other states. These celebrations give importance to various customs, rituals, and practices. The main focus of these celebrations is on the decoration of mango trees and the festivities themselves.

Date: 9 and 10 July

Started in- 1987

Venue: Dilli Haat, Netaji Subhash Palace, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Pitampura / Dilli Haat, Lal Sai Mandir Marg, Opp Hari Nagar Bus Depot, Janakpuri

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place on Red Line / Janak Puri West on Blue Line

Timings: 11.00 AM to 10.00 PM

Tickets: INR 20 (Adult)

INR 10 (Children)