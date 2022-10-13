India Art Festival kickstarts at Constitution Club of India today

As the festive season approaches, here’s another festival in the city for the Delhiites to celebrate.

The India Art Festival (IAF) has begun today at Constitution Club of India in which 25 Art Galleries and 450 artists are displaying over 4500 artworks in 110 booths.

IAF, known for its democratic presentation of art offers emerging, independent artists the opportunity to exhibit along with major and mid-level art galleries presenting established and master artists with thousands of innovative artworks.

The art festival is all set to provide the best of Art and Culture with exemplary service to all art lovers from 11 am to 8 pm and will continue till 16 October at Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, and New Delhi.

No matter how many digital platforms we create, art festivals are uniquely appealing due to the experience of actually being there, visually relishing artworks hanging on the walls, enjoying a chat with the artists, mingling with friends, and enjoying a cup of coffee in a makeshift cafeteria!

Rajendra Patil, founder, and Managing Director, of the India Art festival, says that IAF pays attention to improving the quality of art displayed at the art festival;. However, the directive principles germinated from our institutional backgrounds appeal to our conscience to be balanced and accommodative towards unrepresented sections like independent artists while judging their work on a set benchmark.

“The overwhelming response from artists and galleries shows us that the anticipation for this year’s edition is immensely high, and we eagerly look forward to presenting this outstanding panorama of the Indian art scene, through the ages,” said Patil.

The different stalls are already full of treasures and traditions to authenticate our country’s most beautiful sculptures and paintings. Let this Diwali be unique in its own way by alluring the true beauty of our culture and heritage.

The Curators Art, Pichwai by Beyond Square-Udaipur, Rhythm Art Gallery, Rabi Art Gallery, Gallery Pioneer, Pastel Tales, Artecious- New Delhi, Artvista- Mumbai, Roop Chand Art Gallery, New Delhi, Creative Dimensions, Noida, Eminent Art gallery Mumbai, are some of the galleries who take meticulous care to create inspiring viewing ambiance in their booths this time attracting visitors.