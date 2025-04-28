In the Lanes of Memory: Exploring Delhi Through ‘Basti and Durbar’

“Kaun jaaye Zauq par Dilli ki galiyan chhod kar?” Who would ever abandon the lanes of Delhi, asked poet Zauq centuries ago. It was this magical pull of Delhi and its stories that brought a full house to the India Habitat Centre this Sunday for the launch of the book “Basti and Durbar” published by Speaking Tiger Books.

The panel consisted of moderator, writer, and translator Poonam Saxena; the editor of the book, Rakhshanda Jalil; and contributing writer Mridula Koshy. Together, they explored Delhi’s ever-changing identity through the lens of the book.

Advertisement

The book, a rich collection of stories centered around Delhi, features the work of various authors, including Khushwant Singh, Rashid Jahan, Gulzar, Bhisham Sahni, and others who have successfully and beautifully captured the essence of Delhi.

Advertisement

The book draws from collections written in various languages of the city — English, Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi — and presents stories spanning from the mid-19th century to the present day, showcasing Delhi’s many transformations. The stories have been translated into English, offering readers a rich and diverse portrait of the city.

Opening the discussion, moderator Saxena remarked on how Delhi is a city that has endless stories and how the book reflects the many moods and histories of the capital.

Jalil spoke about her personal connection to Delhi, recalling her early years in the city. “I have seen Delhi change from a cluster of villages to Ring Road stretching towards Chanakyapuri.” She also talked about how people are used to Khushwant Singh’s version of Delhi. “People who built Delhi were not just those big contractors but also these little people (migrants) who came from all over to build this city,” she added.

She also talked about people who came from different places to get an education in Delhi and made this city their own.

When someone from the audience asked why it is so difficult to hate Delhi, Koshy replied, “I think some people hate Delhi. I hear complaints about safety or whatever, but people stick it out. I think, largely, they do so because they love it. There are some people who are addicted to the crowd, I am, and some people who are addicted to just possibilities, and there [it] is just full of possibilities.”

Another question asked was if the book was lost in translation. “Loss is inevitable in translation. I belong to the school of thought and clearly believe that loss is inevitable. And we are at the vital community there because some people don’t think loss is necessary, but I do believe loss is there. But then imagine if there were no translation; your world would be so limited… Having said that, this is not a book of translation. Yes, there is translation, but there are accounts written in English also,” Jalil replied.

The book, much like the event, promised not a definitive portrait of Delhi but a layered, intimate, and at times contradictory exploration of a city that refuses to be simplified.

The book is now available at major bookstores and online platforms.