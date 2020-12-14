Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has instituted an Institute Chair Professorship in the name of philanthropist Late Shri Ravi Mohan Mangal, on his 83rd birthday. The Chair has been supported by a generous donation from two IIT Roorkee alumni – Dr Purnima Mangal Parida (daughter of Shri Mangal) and Prof Manoranjan Parida (son-in-law of Shri Mangal).

Presenting the life sketch of Shri Ravi Mohan Mangal, Prof. Manoranjan Parida said, “I would like to thank IIT Roorkee for instituting a Chair in the memory of my father-in-law. This occasion is a matter of joy for us. IIT Roorkee was very dear to his heart which he served for 36 years from 1st September 1957 to 30th June 1994.

“He worked in the Department of Mechanical Engineering from 1957-63 and in the Metallurgical Engineering Department from 1963-1994. He was Project Officer of the Adult Education Project. Under his aegis, several NSS camps were organized in villages. He played an important role as Company Commander of Home Guards in maintaining law and order in Roorkee during the 1971 war.

“He was actively associated with the renovation work of the Saraswati Temple at IIT Roorkee. He was imbued with a passion for social work. He spearheaded the adult education and also primary education in villages and executed several social welfare projects in his personal capacity.”

Dr Purnima Parida, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-CBRI, thanked IIT Roorkee for allowing her and family to institute an Institute Chair Professorship in her father’s memory.