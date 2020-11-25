Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commemorated Foundation Day on 25 November through an online mode. RS Pawar, Chairman, NIIT was the Chief Guest on the occasion. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG presided over the function.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members as well as worldwide alumni. The programme started with the kulgeet, i.e. institute song of IIT Roorkee and a welcome address by Prof BR Gurjar, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA).

For the year 2020, three alumni have been conferred with the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award, whereas seven alumni were the recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Illustrating the significance of 25 November in the history of IIT Roorkee, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee stated that on this day in 1847, the prospectus of the ‘Civil Engineering College at Roorkee’ was notified with the approval of James Thomason, the Lt Governor of North-Western Provinces.

This was also the day on which we became University of Roorkee in 1948. He further apprised about the contributions being made by several alumni in terms of giving back to the alma mater in various ways including support for fellowships to new and mid-career faculty and also institute chair professorships besides numerous awards and scholarships for students.

Active and fruitful association of alumni with the institute is helping promote excellence at IIT Roorkee. He congratulated distinguished alumnus awardees and thanked the large number of other alumni who have made special efforts to strengthen the alumni-institute relationship resulting in improved perception of IIT Roorkee as a vibrant and dynamic institution that is conscious of its responsibility as well as legacy.

Now IIT Roorkee is competing with its peer institutions on several parameters including getting a good number of students from the top 500 ranks in JEE Advanced examination.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee.