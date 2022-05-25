Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 25

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Be an optimistic and look at the brighter side. Your confident expectations open the door for realization of your hopes and desires. Today, you can seek advice from the seniors of your family about finance management and savings and use them in your daily life. Work hard for the welfare of your family. Your actions should be dictated by love and positive vision and not by greed. Power of love gives you a reason to love. Promotion or monetary benefits for deserving employees. The day is good. Hence, along with others, you will be able to make some quality time for yourself. You might get an amazing surprise for your marital pleasures.

Taurus

Friends supportive and will keep you happy. Unexpected bills will increase financial burden. Joyful time with family and friends Eyes never lie, and your partner’s eyes will tell you something really special today. Make your own career related decisions and you will reap benefits. You can remain free the whole day and watch as many movies and programs on TV as you want. Physical intimacy will be at its best with your spouse today.

Gemini

Too much worry and stress could cause hypertension. If you had invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price, which will help you earn profits. Children need to concentrate on studies and plan for the future. Today you will stop a heart from breaking. You need to use your contacts to get around seemingly difficult issues. Natives of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves a bit better today. If you feel lost somewhere in the crowd, then take time for yourself and evaluate your personality. Bad health of a child or any elder citizen at your place might give you tensions which will directly affect your married life.

Cancer

Your rash behaviour could cause some problem to a friend. If you are a student and want to study abroad, then financial crisis at home can upset you today. Work in close coordination to bring harmony in your home. Quite complicated life for romance today. If you are considering a new business partnership- then it would be essential to get all the facts in hand before you make any commitment. People of this zodiac sign need to take out time for themselves today, as excessive work can mentally stress you out. Your spouse might deny to satisfy your needs today, which will eventually make you feel frustrated.

Leo

Share the family problems with your wife. Spend some amount of time for each other to rediscover and reaffirm yourself as a loving nurturant couple. Your children too will catch the vibrations of joys and peace harmony at home. This will give you greater spontaneity and freedom in your interaction with each other. Any negligence in the workplace or business can cause you financial loss today. Children will make you feel proud with their achievements. You will have to forget the beloved as you confront with realities. Someone at work might try to disrupt your plans- therefore keep a watchful eye to what is happening around you. A sparkling laughter filled day when most things proceed-as you desire. After a bad phase of misunderstanding, the day will bless you with the love of your spouse in the evening.

Virgo

Your childhood memories would keep you engaged. In the process you could give yourself unnecessary mental tension. One of your major anxiety and stress will stem from having lost the capacity to be occasionally childlike. Today, you can seek advice from the seniors of your family about finance management and savings and use them in your daily life. Children demand attention but bring happiness. If you are going out to hang out with your lover and spend some beautiful moments together, then be careful about the clothes you are wearing. Not abiding by this can annoy your beloved. Take advantage of new moneymaking ideas that strike your mind today. Today, people close to you will try to get closer, but you will like to spend your time alone to attain mental peace. You might get stressed due to the decrementing health of your spouse today.

Libra

Some family members could irritate you by their envious behaviour. But no need to lose your temper otherwise situation could go out of control. Remember what can’t be cured must be endured. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns. You will have limited patience today-but take care as harsh or imbalance words might upset people around you. Today you will miss true love in your life. Don’t worry everything changes with time so will your romantic life. Success is definitely yours- if you make crucial changes one step at a time. Natives of this zodiac sign are very interesting. Sometimes they will feel alive amidst their friends, but would love to spend time alone at times. Adding to it, you’ll be able to take out some ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. Things might not run as per your wish today, but you will spend a beautiful time with your better half.

Scorpio

Your childlike nature will surface and you will be in a playful mood. You may spend a lot today on small things around the house, which can mentally stress you out. There may be opportunities to attend social functions- which would bring you in close contact with influential people. Have you ever smelled chocolate with ginger and roses? Your love life is going to taste like that today. Today with luck on your side you gain because you happen to be in the right place and at the right time. Time is precious, and you need to fully utilize it to attain desired results. However, flexibility in life and spending time with your family is an important aspect as well, which you need to understand. Your spouse might buy you something really special today.

Sagittarius

Try to get out of your office early and do things that you really enjoy. Financial position will improve through speculation or unexpected gains. You need to be patient with children or those who are less experienced than you are. Don’t indulge in eve-teasing today. Things might turn really awesome for you at work today, if you just said a ‘Hello’ to the one who hates you. Resist associating with people that will harm your reputation. Some of your works might get hampered today due to the disturbed health of your spouse.

Capricorn

Chances of recovering from physical illness on the card. Lack of money can be the reason of discord in the family today. In such a situation, think well before talking to other family members and seek advice from them. Family obligations require immediate attention. Negligence on your part could prove costly. Love and romance would keep you in a happy mood. Business partners behave supportive and you work together to complete pending jobs. You will use your hidden qualities to make the best of the day. Things look really fabulous in terms of your married life today.

Aquarius

Go out for a long walk for the sake of your good health. Today, you are likely to attain economic benefits due to your children. This will make you very happy. Your domestic life will suffer if you spend extra time at office. Love will show positive vibes IT professional will get the opportunity to prove their mettle. You need to keep your concentration and work relentlessly to achieve the success. Time is precious, and you need to fully utilize it to attain desired results. However, flexibility in life and spending time with your family is an important aspect as well, which you need to understand. Your married life is all about fun, pleasure, and bliss today.

Pisces

Some pressure at work and home will make you short-tempered. Today you can easily raise capital- collect outstanding debts- or ask for funds to work on new projects. Your extravagant lifestyle could cause tensions at home so avoid late nights and spending too much on others. You may fall in love at first sight. Your boss will not be interested in excuses- Do your work to remain in his good books. It is good for you to keep up with time, but at the same time, it is important to understand the importance of family and spend as much time as you can with them. Your spouse will appreciate you today praising all nice about you and falling for you again.