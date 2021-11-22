Heart patients may consult doctors via WhatsApp video call in Gurugram

On Wednesday, On the occasion of world health day, the Health Department in Gurugram has said it is going to start a WhatsApp video call facility for heart patients to consult cardiologists soon.

Nonetheless, if the doctor feels a need for a physical check-up, the patients will have to visit nearby government health centres.

People living in rural areas will be benefited by this initiative of the health department as after consultation with the doctor, they can visit nearby health centres, primary and community health centres for checkups.

Furthermore, if doctors feel the necessity of giving advice, then a WhatsApp video call will be made from there. This facility can only be availed on Friday.

“Patients coming to health centres will avail the benefit of this facility. To make a WhatsApp call, the number will be given to the patient from the hospital. Cardiologists will talk to patients in the cath lab running on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the district hospital, Gurugram. Many people have complaints related to heart disease but they are not able to go to the doctor,” Yadav said.

“Once a week an OPD of cardiologists will also be started in Sector 31 polyclinic. Which day of the week this facility will be provided is yet to be decided”, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)