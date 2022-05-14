A Half Ticket Musical Show – Tribute to the legend

The winning of truth over lies requires civilized communication, beliefs, values, and etiquette. Story of an aspiring rock star who adores Kishore Kumar and dreams of becoming a rock star. An unwanted magical guest in his life who changes everything for and around him on a rollercoaster ride of his love and zeal to make it big.

Kishore da came from a generation of artists who were top-notch after India became independent, but he was also something special. Whenever he sang, he always had so much fun. The lyrics were cool and it was urbane. It was his unpredictable personality as an actor-singer that made Kishore da so gifted.

Half Ticket by the Kingdom of Theatre, a show starring actor Aditya Deshwal as Bholenath, plays a cheerful young man who aspires to become a sensational singing idol, despite his not-so-great vocal skills.

Prakriti Verma starring as Deepika and a plethora of other names fill the shoes of a lovely Live musical show.

‘Bholenath is the cute and likable boy next door who is hopelessly in love with his colleague Deepika, who isn’t even aware of Bholenath’s existence in the ad agency they work at,’ Aditya- the lead actor explains, his favourite number in the musical being Kishore Kumar’s Jaane Jaan Dhundta Main Raha, complete with a dance sequence, and another section where he actually chases ‘Deepika’ around the audience.

Half Ticket is as magical as it’s dream-like. It’s family entertainment,’ the director of the show, Binod Sharma (National School of Drama) says, also ‘It is a feel-good play – it makes you laugh and it makes you weep, but you’ll come out happy and with a grin,’ says Creative Director – Karan Prakash Achhipilya