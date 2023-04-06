From 8054-ft height, this temple beacons devotees of Lord Hanuman

Situated in the lap of the beautiful range of Shivalik Hills in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Jakhoo Temple is one of the most iconic temples of North India. Standing at the highest point of Shimla, the temple is an ancient shrine that finds a mention in many mythological stories.

Jakhoo Temple gives a mystic look to the exotic landscape. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the place boasts of the most-visited temples of Shimla. It attracts tourists of all age groups and religious denominations including Hindu pilgrims and devotees.

Jakhar Temple is situated on the highest peak at a height of 2455 meters (8054 feet above sea level above sea level).

The place has a mention in Ramayana. During the epic battle between Lord Rama and demon king Ravana, when Lakshmana was injured by an arrow of Ravana’s son Indrajit, Hanuman ji flies to the Himalayas to fetch sanjeevani booti (elixir) to revive him.

It’s believed that when Hanuman ji was on his way to the Himalayas, he descended on Mount Dronagiri. During his sojourn at the mountain, he met the sage ‘Yaku’ who he promised to meet on his return. But due to paucity of time and confrontation with a demon, Kalanemi, he could not go to the hill to keep his word.

Later, sage Yaku built Jakhu Temple in the honour of the great disciple of Lord Hanuman. The legend has it that the temple bears footprints of the Mahabali (the mighty). Monkeys roaming around the temple are said to be his descendants. While the exact date of the construction of Jakhoo Temple is not known, it is said to belong to the period of Ramayana.

The temple is accessible by foot, horses, taxi and ropeway as an aerial lift that links a point near the centre of Shimla to the temple.

The temple complex is spread over a large area and is adorned with intricate carvings and paintings that depict the story of Lord Hanuman during Ramayan. The main attraction of the temple is a towering 108-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, said to be one of the tallest in the world. The statue was unveiled in 2010 and has since become a major attraction for the tourists. The statue Is visible from almost anywhere in Shimla and is illuminated with the lights at night providing a grand eyesore.

Fairs and festivals

Jakhu temple hosts several fairs and festivals throughout the year which are a big draw for tourists and local people. The temple celebrates Hanuman Jayanti every year with grand revelries and “Bhandara” (public feasting).

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated at Jakhoo Temple on a grand scale. A special procession led by a beautifully decorated chariot followed by people dressed in colourful attires starts from the ridge and culminates at the temple on the occasion.

Besides Hanuman Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali are celebrated here on a grand scale. Aside from the temple, visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty of surrounding mountains and Deodar trees by taking a leisurely hike up to the temple.