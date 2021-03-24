Rajinder Kumar, FA&CAO, BBMB handed over a cheque of Rs 3.5 Lakh as a token of financial help to the family of Late Dalel Singh who was working as UDC in the office of SE/O&M, BBMB, Hissar on his sudden death.

The deceased got the financial help due to an MoU signed between BBMB with Axis Bank for the welfare of its employees. As per this MoU, BBMB employees can open an account in Axis Bank on a voluntary basis and Axis Bank offers many benefits to the account holder.

From one of the benefits, Axis Bank insured the account holder for a sum of Rs 3.50 lakh on natural death and Rs 38 lakh in the case of accidental death. For fulfilling the commitment, Axis Bank handed over the cheque of Rs.3.5 lakh to Rajinder Kumar, FA&CAO, BBMB and he further handed over the same to the family of the deceased employee.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the same MoU was materialized due to the relentless efforts made by Rajinder Kumar, FA&CAO, BBMB.

The family of the deceased employee highly thanked the BBMB team for this financial help.

On this occasion, representatives of Axis Bank, Sattar Ali, Sr Vice President, Taranjeet Singh, Vice President, Balwinder Singh, Vice President, Prem Kumar, Dy Vice President and from BBMB side Anurag Goyal, Jt Secretary/PR, KK Kachoria, Dy CAO, Parveen Kumar, Dy FA were present.