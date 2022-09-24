Exhibition to showcase blend of traditional art with modernity

Creativity Art Gallery a Delhi-based art gallery has recently organized a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases artworks by Dipen Bose. The theme for the Art Exhibition ‘The invigorate masterstroke’ is curated by Paramita Sarkar. The theme depicts the blend of traditional art with modernity.

The artworks showcase a display of multidisciplinary works by Dipen Bose and his contribution to Indian Art.

It also showcases enormous war authentic works from his family collection with more information including his recallable personal belongings.

The solo exhibit echoes Dipen’s move towards traditional Indian art, French Impressionism, and Chinese art with a combination of Jain and Kangra painting styles, for eastern art, and even impressionism

Dipen Bose’s Durga and Laxmi series in different mediums, mostly inspired by Nandalal Bose, Indra Dugar, and Debi Prasad Roy Chowdhury, are very popular among collectors. Also, his decorative style & brush strokes and composition, stylization, and strong bold individuality of Neo Bengal style amazed the art lovers.

Parmita Sarkar, Curator, shared that Dipen Bose was a self-taught artist with no academic training in art, but his artworks placed him in a respectable position in Indian Art. He further added, “I jointly planned to represent artist Dipen Bose’s work from his family’s personal collection in a unique way with more information and numerous varieties of work including his valuable personal belongings.”

The exhibition is on view till 24th September 2022 at Creativity Art Gallery, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi – 110016, from 12 pm to 7 pm.