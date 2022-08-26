Thumri Festival brings alive 'Bhaav & Bandish' from 'Courts Of Nawabs'

Delhi Event: To bring back the golden era of Thumri and magic from Courts of Nawabs, Sahitya Kala Parishad is hosting a three-day Thumri Festival at Kamani Auditorium beginning from August 26 till 28th August.

This musical festival will represent the melodious journey of Hindustani classical music with the line-up of eminent artists and their exponential disciples.

The festival will open with thumri performances by Madhumita Ray, an exponent of Gwalior-Rampur Gharana followed by Pt. Bholanath Mishra’s performance, an exponent of Banaras Gharana, and will be concluded by Indrani Mukherjee, an impaneled artist of ICCR and Spic Macay and high-grade artist in All India Radio for Khyal and Thumri.

The second day will see performances by Dr. Rita Dev and Sonali Bose, artists of All India Radio & Doordarshan, and will be concluded by Kakali Mukherjee.

On the last day, artists like Indresh Mishra & Sunanda Sharma, exponents of Kirana & Banaras Gharana will give beautiful performances. The highlight of the evening will be Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal who is a renowned Hindustani classical singer.

Sharing views about the event, Dr. Monica Priyadarshini said, “Sahitya Kala Parishad has been organizing Thumri Festival on a grand scale for over a decade to keep alive the grace of this musical form from the courts of nawabs. With the kind of response we get from the audience, the effort behind organizing this festival gets paid off. This gives us the motivation to make the event bigger and better with every edition. The past years were a little tough for artists but the fire within to promote Hindustani music was never reduced.”

When: August 26-August 28, 2022

Timings: 6:30 PM Onward (All Evenings)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi.

Entry Fees: Free