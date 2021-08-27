Christie’s celebrates Asian Art New York and Online

Christie’s announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 17-29. This season presents six auctions featuring over 1,000 objects from 5,000 years of art spanning all epochs and categories of Asian art comprising Chinese archaic bronzes through Japanese art to modern Indian and Pakistani painting.

From a Tang-dynasty parcel-gilt silver ‘rhinoceros’ dish to huanghuali furniture and Japanese metalwork, the six distinct sales of Asian Art Week bring together in numerous eclectic works and objects from across the vast continent. Other highlights include paintings by South Asian modernist Narayan Shridhar Bendre and 16th-century Tibetan masters, rare woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai and a Qianlong-Jiaqing-period Kesi ‘twelve symbols’ dragon robe.

All works will be presented in an exhibition from September 17 at Christie’s New York. Additional information on the individual auctions is included in the following pages. Press images can be downloaded here.

ASIAN ART WEEK | LIVE AUCTION OVERVIEW

Important Japanese Art, September 21, 2021 | 10 a.m.

Christie’s auction of Important Japanese Art spans 270 lots of classical Japanese art. This season’s sale features an important collection of top quality articulated metal sculptures and prints with notable provenances. The print section includes rare and significant works by ukiyo-e masters such as Toshusai Sharaku, Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai. Other highlights include major lacquer paintings and lacquer works by Shibata Zeshin and a metal piece by Kagawa Katsuhiro. Browse the full sale here.

Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Works of Art, September 22, 2021 | 8:30 a.m.

This season’s sale features works from across India, the Himalayas, and Southeast Asia, including property from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, sold to benefit future acquisitions. The sale highlights several important Tibetan paintings, including a 16th century Lamdre lineage painting of two Sakya masters, a black ground painting of Chatrabhuja Mahakala, and a rare 16th century painting of the arhat Pendola. The sale also presents a group of Indian paintings, including a folio from the famed ‘Tehri Garhwal’ Gita Govinda series, and Himalayan bronzes, including a large 18th century Tibeto-Chinese gilt figure of Ushnishavijaya and bronzes from the collection of India House with early provenance. Browse the sale here.

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, September 22, 2021 | 11 a.m.

Christie’s annual live auction of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art brings together exceptional works from private collections across the world, celebrating a wide variety of artistic practices from the South Asian subcontinent and its diaspora across the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights of the auction include an imposing diptych from Akbar Padamsee’s groundbreaking Mirror Image series, and Orange Nude, a formative work by Tyeb Mehta from 1961. Also featured are significant works by pioneering artists Rabindranath Tagore and Jamini Roy, and modern masters Narayan Shridhar Bendre, Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza, Ram Kumar, Jehangir Sabavala, and Bhupen Khakhar that are completely fresh to the market. Other highlights include a significant set of photographs by Nasreen Mohamedi, and a selection of important works by Pakistani and Bangladeshi artists Anwar Jalal Shemza, Sadequain, Ismail Gulgee and Mohammad Kibria. Browse the full sale here.

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, September 23-24, 2021

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art features works from notable institutions, including India House and the Indianapolis Museum, as well as from important private collections such as the Junkunc and Winston

F.C. and C.Z. Guest collections. Highlights of the sale include a Tang- dynasty silver ‘rhinoceros’ dish, a pair of important 17th-century Dali marble-inset horseshoe-back armchairs, a magnificent Yongzheng-Qianlong period imperial zitan armchair, and a Qianlong-Jiaqing period Kesi ‘twelve symbols’ dragon robe. Browse the sale here.

Asia! September14-28 2021 | Online

In an Asian Art Week first, Christie’s is pleased to present a pan-Asian online sale featuring a curated collection of works spanning across India, the Himalayas, China, Korea, and Japan. The sale offers a selection of works of various media, including Japanese prints, huanghuali furniture, Chinese and Himalayan bronzes, and Indian court paintings. With a wide range of estimates, Asia! presents opportunities for both burgeoning and established collectors of Asian art. Browse the sale here.

From Artist to Woodblock: Japanese Prints, September 19-29, 2021 | Online

From Artist to Woodblock: Japanese Prints, features a fine selection of iconic woodblock prints by master artists from the 18th to the 20th century, including Kitagawa Utamaro, Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Kawase Hasui. The prints encompass a wide breadth of genres, including beauties, actors, landscapes, mythological subjects and warriors. Browse the sale here.

