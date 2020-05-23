Paying their respect to Allah for bestowing them with strength and endurance during the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid. It is well accepted that the Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month.

But Eid celebrations this year have been interrupted by the crisis created by the ongoing pandemic, and social distancing will not only come in the way of praying and gatherings at mosques, but will also hinder endearments and greetings this month.

As per the instructions issued by one of the largest mosques in India, the Jama Masjid in the Capital, each member of the community is advised to offer prayers for Jamat-ul-Vida and Eid al-Fitr from their homes. This will significantly help to alleviate the threat of viral transmission from spreading further.

The Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari has issued an advisory for Eid and Ramadan, requesting people to refrain from any mass gathering, religious or celebratory, at any time during the holy month of Ramadan, especially on the occasion of Eid. The initiative is aimed to ensure the health and safety of the people in the light of the pandemic and is aligned with the social distancing guidelines as mandated by the government in the light of COVID-19.

Voicing his concern over the health and safety of the people, the Deputy Shahi Imam said, “We cannot allow any congregations in courtyards and parks as it will expose people to an increased risk of contracting the virus. Hence, we urge you to offer holy prayers of Jamat-ul-Vida, Namaz-e-Eid from your homes. I would also like to request all citizens, especially the Muslim community, to abide by the lockdown mandates and help the poor and destitute persons during this period, and pray to the almighty to help keep everyone safe and evade this pandemic.”

Emphasising on the learnings from Islam, Syed Shaban has also asked the community to help those in need during this time of crisis as an integral part of the Islamic culture.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world partake in rituals and customs of Islam. The community observes stringent fasting from dusk to dawn crucial to the Islamic holy month. They offer special Taraweeh prayers only after opening their fasts and observe the same ritual for a month until Eid. It is noteworthy that this is the first time the month of Ramadan has begun amid the lockdown. Due to restrictions on mass gatherings, the Muslim community has been offering the Friday and Taraweeh prayers from the safe confines of their homes.

The latest advisory instructs the community to continue following the same for Eid which will be observed nationwide on May 25, this year. It also appeals to everyone to practice social distancing and follow government guidelines. A video regarding the same will soon be issued via his official social media accounts.