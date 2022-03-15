Book Review: In pursuit of big goals; Sharath’s message is to focus on everyday choices

As the pandemic has caused immense challenges in each of our lives, Sharath’s book makes us remember how small things can make our lives easier.

As an individual, we are surrounded by our own challenges and with every challenge there are choices. This book makes us believe in those choices and helps us evaluate the risks that we often take while making those choices.

Talking about the plot of the book, it is an indispensable handbook on making choices in your everyday life. Sharath Shanth, an international entrepreneur, shares his insights on everything from coping with a break-up in a relationship to asking the right questions when buying a business to how to survive a hangover.

The concept of DO IT NOW is the focus of this book. Procrastination is one of the leading causes of failure, and even if you do fail when you attempt something, that failure may lead to your next great success. There is never a more critical time in your life than NOW. But, unfortunately, so many people delay deciding to take steps to change their lives; they make excuses and reasons why they would fail and don’t make the next move.

About the author: Sharath Shanth speaks seven languages, has climbed Mount Everest and is a 3rd Dan karate black belt holder. He has had the privilege of growing up and working with the royal families from the Middle East. Sharath also met and shared the work of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He continues to speak at Universities throughout the region to motivate students by sharing his journey and how he began with one start-up company and then continued to build a series of successful businesses. Numerous articles have been written about this young businessman who became notoriously successful at age twenty-three. Now, ten years later, his story continues to even greater heights.