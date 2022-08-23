Austrian NGO, ‘SOS Children Villages’ Setting up a Digital Village in India

Digital education is the need of the hour as digitalisation is at its boom. However, there are many children in India who are deprived of access or avail of digital education. To initiate the Digital literacy programme, SOS Children Villages India has set up a digital village in the Kannur district of Karnataka which aims at providing digital education to around 240 children and youth, and 600 caregivers. being the largest self-implementing childcare NGO in the country, the Village will be provided with computer and internet facilities to train the folks under this programme.

Apart from digital education, English communication and social skills will be imparted among children and youth to enhance their capacities.

“I have seen the work by SOS Children’s Village India for many years, and have great respect for the same. The Digital Village is a very important and essential initiative since it will create awareness among children and caregivers. Besides this, it is a great opportunity to train youth with digital skills that will ensure productive employment,” said Dr Shivakumar Nagaranavile, State President, the Karnataka Press Club Council, Bengaluru.

SOS Children Villages are an independent, non-governmental and non-profit organization working for the holistic development of parentless children, women and children belonging to vulnerable families. It was founded in 1949 in Austria and began its operations in India in 1964.

In India, the organisation has catered to over 25,000 children and there are 32 SOS Children’s Villages in 22 Indian states.