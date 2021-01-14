On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda – which is celebrated as National Youth Day – AICTE announced the launch of two programmes to help the students to utilise positive energy in the Nation Building process.

Dr Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director, Student Development Cell, AICTE started the programme with a welcome address. Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT Cell, AICTE, shared the details about Cyber Security Training followed by Virtual Lab demonstration by Microsoft. A Cyber Security Training programme designed to educate 5 lakh students and faculty was unveiled by the Chairman of the AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

On this occasion, Prof MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE emphasised upon the enormous potentials of the youth and their proactive role in bringing out innovations in the country.

“On his birth anniversary, I would like to mention Swami Vivekananda’s famous quote, and urge the students ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” said Prof Poonia.

Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE listed out several schemes/initiatives of AICTE to support the educational empowerment of the youth towards bringing out holistic development of the students and overall development of the society.

The results of AICTE-Pupilfirst Corona Safe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme were also announced by Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

Sanjay Vijayakumar, Pupilfirst shared action points for selected students under AICTE-Pupilfirst Corona Safe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme.

“It was a three-stage interview process that was designed to select India’s brightest software engineering students. 24 candidates selected for the internship programme in the first phase” said Vijayakumar.

“Cyberpeace and Pupilfirst have joined hands with AICTE to start these two programmes which will play a pivotal role in empowering youths of the country. We are delighted to launch these two programmes on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda Ji which is celebrated as National Youth Day,” he said.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Sanju Choudhary, Assistant Director, Student Development Cell, AICTE.