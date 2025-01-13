A deep dive into emotion, empathy and resilience at Aadyam Theatre

Aadyam Theatre—an initiative of the Aditya Birla Group—has returned to Delhi with the launch of its seventh season, starting with the adaptation of Mark Haddon’s acclaimed novel “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”.

Bringing Haddon’s iconic novel to the stage, director Atul Kumar crafts a mesmerizing adaptation that captivates with its depth and emotion. The production skillfully balances moments of tension with heartfelt tenderness, drawing the audience into the world of Christopher D’Souza.

Centered on 15-year-old D’Souza, an autistic child, the play begins with a simple mystery—the death of a dog—only to unravel profound truths about family, resilience, and seeing the world through a unique lens.

Christopher is no ordinary teenager. While most young people dream of typical pursuits, his ambition soars beyond—he dreams of becoming an astronaut. In his own world, math, science, the vast sky, and the stars become his trusted companions, shaping a reality uniquely his own.

Along this emotional rollercoaster, his journey evolves into self-discovery, leading him to uncover the truth and his true self. As Christopher uncovers unsettling truths about his family, the separation of his parents, he begins to see the world and himself in a completely new light.

Set to strike a chord with Indian audiences, especially children, this adaptation delves into universal themes of personal growth, family dynamics, and empathy. Through Christopher’s journey, young viewers are encouraged to reflect on their own struggles with self-identity and relationships, making it an unforgettable and relatable experience for today’s generation.

This remarkable teenager, brilliantly brought to life by actor Dheer Hira, takes center stage in the captivating play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, supported by a talented ensemble cast that includes Jaimini Pathak, Dilnaz Irani, Shivani Tanksale, Salone Mehta, Harssh A Singh, Vidushi Chadha, and Abhay Kaul.

Speaking to The Statesman, Atul Kumar, an acclaimed artist himself, shared that reading the book deeply inspired him. He was overwhelmed by how human emotions leap off the pages, and he knew he had to bring this powerful story to the stage.

He also mentioned that they are working to expand the reach of the play by taking it to schools nationwide, enabling children to immerse themselves in the diverse spectrum of human experiences and develop a greater understanding of the unique perspectives that define our world.

As the play unfolds, it invites audiences to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery, empathy, and resilience. Through its gripping narrative and exceptional performances, the play not only tells a powerful story but also encourages a deeper understanding of the human experience.