51 feet tall statue of Lord Shri Ram unveiled by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit Project at Chandkhuri, the city of Mata Kaushalya.

Inaugurating the three-day grand event organized on this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Lord Shri Ram has a very deep connection with Chhattisgarh. Lord Shri Ram is in the heart and soul of every Chhattisgarhia. We Chhattisgarhia people, know and believe Lord Shri Ram as Mata Kaushalya’s Ram, Bhancha Ram, Vanvasi Ram, Shabri’s affectionate and kind Ram.

The program was presided over by the Minister of Public Works, Home and Tourism Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the profound influence of Lord Shri Ram can be seen and heard in the lifestyle, folk culture and folk songs of Chhattisgarh. Lord Shri Ram had spent about 10 out of 14 years of his exile period in Chhattisgarh. On this occasion, while paying homage to Chandkhuri, the city of Mata Kaushalya, the Chief Minister extended greetings of Navratri festival to the people. He said that not only Chandkhuri, but entire Chhattisgarh is also the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram.

Referring to the colourful cultural and religious programs to be organized for three days during Navratri festival at Chandkhuri, Chief Minister Baghel said that the artists of national and international repute along with the local artists of Chhattisgarh would perform during this event.

Chief Minister Baghel also gave detailed information about Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit and said that Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit of about 2260 km is being developed from Harchouka in Sitamarhi in Koriya district to Ramaram in Sukma.

The Chief Minister said that the cultural heritage constitutes an important part of the Chhattisgarh state’s identity. He said that Chhattisgarh Government is conserving and promoting the faith centers of every section of society. He informed about the efforts being made for the development of Ghotul and Devgudis to preserve the tribal culture and traditions in Bastar region from the archaeological Buddhist site in Sirpur. He said that Chhattisgarh is emerging as a cultural hub and that the government is making consistent efforts to promote the culture of Chhattisgarh, its religious, archaeological sites, tourist places, and the 5000-year old ancient theater in Ramgarh of Sarguja at global-level.

51 feet high statue of Lord Shri Ram unveiled

After arriving at the ancient Mata Kaushalya temple of Chandkhuri, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state and performed the customary rituals.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Shri Ram in the backdrop of light and fire show. It is worth mentioning that the renovation and beautification work of Kaushalya Mata Temple has been done at the cost of Rs 15 crore 45 lakh. A 51 feet tall Shri Ram statue has been established in the temple premise. Along with the grand gate in the premises, beautification of the pond around the temple, construction of attractive pathways, and plantation has been done. The temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens, in the middle of the pond there is an attractive statue of Goddess Lakshmi pressing the feet of Lord Vishnu on the Sheshnag bed, and the sculpture depicting ‘samudra manthan’ are the main centers of attraction for the devotees.