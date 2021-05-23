Social Media, Apps and many digital tools have witnessed significant and real-time growth in extending helping hands during the second wave of Covid-19. Amid all these, the sensational audio-only app on millions of phones worldwide, Clubhouse (CH) that recently goes live over android across the globe has seen the surge in raising hope of humanity and helping hands by raising a fund of $50k within a week through a Global Speaker and Live Music Fundraising Event, championed by Kunal Sood, founder of We The Future, a global social impact organization.

Organized by We The Future (WTF) and the CH community the innovative audio-only fundraiser is committed to #United4India to unite people on the ground, journalists, medical experts, artists, musicians, DJs, poets, entrepreneurs, mothers, humanitarians, filmmakers, and more to drive awareness, mobilize resources, and fundraise to support the most vulnerable that have been hit the hardest during India’s second wave of coronavirus crisis.

The fund is dispersed via pledge to the vetted NGOs, including GiveIndia, Oxygen for India, Chopra Foundation, Desai Foundation, UNICEF, and SeeSchool, using charity navigator and trusted sources on the ground. The proceedings is subjected to help the individuals needing services such as oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, COVID-19 home care and doctor consultations. We The Future’s initiative comes as a rescue for those who are left with no means to seek help.

The ‘Global Speaker and Live Music Fundraising Event’ includes a series of daily events throughout the month and it concludes with a #CHUnited4India Benefit Concert on June 5, which is also the World’s Environment Day, something very close to Kunal and his initiatives as a Global Impact Expert.

“India is burning in the second wave of COVID-19 virus, it’s like a tsunami,” said Kunal Sood. “The only way forward is to protect the most vulnerable. We are glad to have received an overwhelming response from brave and compassionate women and men from all around the world. The level of participation, as well as financial aid, is meant to help those at the bottom of the survival chain,” he added.