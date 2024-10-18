‘Vision extends beyond 2028’

Meghalaya, a state known for its lush green landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is undergoing a quiet yet powerful agricultural transformation. Central to this evolution is the government’s commitment to supporting its farmers through a collective approach, fostering cooperatives, selfhelp groups (SHGs), producer organisations, and grassroots societies.

From Mission Lakadong, which has revolutionised turmeric farming, to the promotion of indigenous products like Khasi Mandarin and Organic Kew Pineapple, Meghalaya is harnessing the power of community-driven, sustainable practices to elevate its agricultural economy. In an exclusive interview with Abhijit Deb, State Agriculture Minister DR. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh detailed plans to boost the farm sector. Excerpts:

Q: How do Meghalaya Collectives support cooperatives, SHGs, producer groups, and grassroots societies in value chain development, and what impact has this had on farmers’ income and livelihoods?

A: Since agriculture is the backbone of Meghalaya’s economy, farmers are our biggest stakeholders. Our government has been working closely with the farmers with one core aim: to empower them. Meghalaya is inhabited by tribal communities. These communities operate with a communitarian culture, i.e., they work collectively. There are a growing number of cooperatives, FPOs, and SHGs in our state. These different collectives produce a wide variety of products. Through Meghalaya Collectives, we want all our farmer groups to have their brands, which the Government of Meghalaya will co-brand. Thus, Meghalaya Collectives will support all the various products. We provide grants, interest-free loans, and capacity-building workshops to help them grow. This initiative has positively impacted thousands of farmers, enabling them to collectively market their produce and access better market opportunities.

Q: What specific initiatives have been taken to help Meghalaya’s farmers aggregate, process, and market their products, and how do these initiatives ensure access to both domestic and international markets?

A: Our government has launched several mission-mode initiatives to help farmers aggregate, process, and market their products. For example, Mission Lakadong, launched in 2018, has transformed the Lakadong turmeric value chain, benefiting 13,000 farmers across 124 villages and revolutionising turmeric farming in Meghalaya. We are also promoting organic farming. Our Ginger Mission has empowered over 17,000 farmers by providing high-quality seeds, support in cultivation, and market linkages, enabling them to scale their businesses and improve productivity.

Other groundbreaking initiatives, such as the Meghalaya Mushroom Mission and Meghalaya Aroma Mission, have opened doors to both domestic and international markets, and we are excited to see our farmers thrive. I am also happy to share that the government of Meghalaya has launched various interventions aimed at doubling farmers’ incomes through a community-based, bottom-up approach to agriculture. These initiatives include introducing high-yielding varieties (HYV), establishing Collective Marketing Centres to enhance the bargaining power of farmer collectives, and creating warehouses and cold storage to reduce post-harvest losses. Additionally, micro-processing centres and PRIME hubs have also been set up for value addition, along with credit support for cooperatives and entrepreneurs.

Q: Indigenous products like Lakadong Turmeric and Khasi Mandarin are gaining recognition. How is the government working to promote these and other value-added agricultural products to increase their market reach and global demand?

A: Our government has successfully introduced Meghalaya’s indigenous products such as Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin, and Organic Kew Pineapple, to national and international markets. Our recent Pineapple Festival 2024 was an enormous success, with 3.5 tonnes of organic pineapples exported to the Middle East and 6.5 tonnes sold within 10 days. This is a testament to our farmers’ hard work and the government’s support. Through our interventions, capacity-building programmes, and promotion of our products in national and international markets, we are ensuring that farmers producing Khasi Mandarin and Lakadong Turmeric get global exposure and a marketplace where they can not only sell their products but also sell them at better prices.

Q: In World Food India 2024, how did Meghalaya use the platform to highlight its exclusive agricultural brands, and what economic benefits are expected from this global exposure?

A: At World Food India 2024, Meghalaya’s exclusive agricultural brands, such as Tynnai Multipurpose Co-op Society with Multiflora Honey, Life Spice Cooperative Society with Lakadong Turmeric, and Rynsan Creations with pineapple candies were highlighted. Muktidata Multipurpose Co-op Society presented ice creams, fruit juices, purees, and spices, while Mendipathar Multipurpose Co-op Society highlighted vanilla pods and dehydrated oyster mushroom-based products. The All-Garo Hills Co-op Society displayed cashew-based confectioneries, oils, and spices. As the ‘Focus Partner’ we have had fruitful meetings with firms like ZEPTO, Big Basket, and Lulu Group International. Our local farmers and entrepreneurs are now collaborating with potential investors from around the world, thanks to our government’s mission-mode interventions. I am happy to see they are gaining exposure, and their openness to the global market has resulted in collaborations with investors from Belarus, Poland, Russia, Türkiye, Japan, and other European countries. A significant milestone for the state’s organic farming sector was reached on 20 September 2024, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MEGNOLIA and the National Cooperatives of Organic Limited (NCOL) during World Food India 2024. This partnership aims to improve the procurement, marketing, and sale of organic products from Meghalaya.

Q: What kind of capacity building, logistical support, and promotional efforts are being provided to the farmer collectives in Meghalaya to enhance productivity and competitiveness in the market?

A: We are committed to enhancing agricultural productivity and income-generating potential. Our training programmes, workshops, and demonstrations focus on sustainable farming techniques, postharvest management, and value addition. Meghalaya Collectives primarily handles marketing efforts, while productivity is managed under different schemes such as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and state missions like the Lakadong Mission and Spice Mission. These initiatives have resulted in a 60 per cent increase in agricultural product prices, significantly improving profits and livelihoods. Initiatives like the FOCUS initiative have mobilized over 20,000 farmers. Many rural areas face logistical challenges in delivering products to larger markets at competitive prices. Transportation subsidies are provided on a need basis. Our promotional efforts include improving the visibility of brands in domestic and international markets through festivals, trade expos, and media promotions. The Meghalaya Collectives initiative provides essential services, including support for authenticity and fair trade, packaging and logistics assistance, quality assurance through testing, and marketing strategies for brand visibility. It also focuses on capacity building to enhance the skills and knowledge of farmers and collectives.

Q: Looking ahead, what is the long-term vision for Meghalaya’s agriculture sector, and how do sustainable, community-driven approaches fit into this broader strategy?

A: As a government, we have always stayed firm in our goal to not only make our state the fastest-growing state in India achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat but also to empower our youth, women, and farmers so that they become independent and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the state. Our vision for Meghalaya extends far beyond 2028. In line with India’s goals, we are determined to make Meghalaya a USD150 billion economy by 2052. The success of this vision rests on Meghalaya’s most important asset: our people. Their talent, drive, and deep love for this land are the engines of our future