‘Indo-Bangla border must be fenced’

Senior TMC leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia speaks with Manas R Bannerjee about the current unrest in Bangladesh and its implications for Indian national security, particularly on the sensitive IndoBangladesh border.

Q. Given the current unrest in Bangladesh and considering Cooch Behar’s proximity to the border, what are your thoughts on national security, and what measures do you suggest?

A. The unrest in Bangladesh is a significant concern for our nation, as it has the potential to pose a serious threat to our national security. Given the proximity of the border and the delicate nature of the situation, it is imperative that we take proactive steps to safeguard our interests. I strongly recommend tightening security measures, with a particular focus on bolstering the efforts of the BSF. This should be done in close collaboration with the police and local administration to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach. Such measures will help mitigate any potential risks and maintain stability in the border regions.

Q. Does the change in leadership pose a threat to India’s security?

A. It is an internal issue of our neighbouring country. However, it could pose a threat to our national security if the new government adopts anti-India policies. That said, I believe the Sheikh Hasina government has been more friendly toward our nation.

Q. As a former MLA from Sitai and now an MP from Cooch Behar, do you think the Central and State governments should collaborate more closely on strategies to ensure national security?

A. Yes, absolutely. Strong collaboration between the central and state governments is essential for effectively tackling the situation. I believe this collaboration is already happening and will continue to be reinforced.

Q. Recently, hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals gathered in the Sitalkuchi area and attempted to cross the border into India. Both the BSF and local administration, along with Bangladesh’s BGB and police, managed the situation. Do you think India might face similar incidents again, especially in light of reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh?

A. I believe the situation was managed effectively in areas like Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar with active cooperation from all involved. The reported attacks on Hindus are very concerning. However, a similar situation could arise in our nation if irresponsible political leaders exploit the situation for their own gain.

Q. The Tin Bigha Corridor in Cooch Behar, along with the Bangladeshi enclaves of Dahagram and Angarpota, are frequently discussed in relation to infiltration and exfiltration, largely due to the lack of proper fencing, particularly in the Dahagram area. What are your views on establishing effective fencing there?

A. Effective fencing needs to be established not only in Dahagram and Angorpota but across every part of the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF cannot overlook the need for increased vigilance regarding infiltration and exfiltration.

Q. The land acquisition process for setting up the fencing, a state responsibility, has faced delays. Do you see any viable solutions to expedite the construction of this critical infrastructure?

A. Regardless of the problems, there should be no delay in constructing the fencing. This project must proceed with immediate coordination among all concerned parties. Additionally, sufficient compensation must be provided to all affected families.

Q. A recent survey was completed in the Dahagram area for the proposed fencing. What is causing the delay in land acquisition?

A. Survey reports must be addressed sincerely by all concerned to find a broadly acceptable solution. However, practical issues cannot be ignored.

Q. Are there any instances in Cooch Behar where the BSF and West Bengal Police have successfully cracked down on “anti-national” activities, particularly those involving smuggling between India and Bangladesh?

A. There are numerous instances where the BSF and local police have made significant efforts to combat and control smuggling activities. Despite their best efforts, smuggling continues to occur, raising concerns about how smugglers manage to evade detection. This situation prompts questions about the effectiveness of current security measures and how smugglers can operate despite the rigorous vigilance maintained by the BSF.

Q. Some residents living outside the fencing on Indian land face significant daily challenges. Do you have any plans to address this issue permanently, perhaps through rehabilitation?

A. Yes, people living in border areas face significant daily challenges. To address these issues effectively, there needs to be stronger coordination between the BSF, local administration, and police. This collaboration should be characterized by close cooperation and mutual respect, ensuring that the needs of these communities are met and their difficulties are alleviated.

Q. There are allegations that the district administration is hesitant to impose prohibitory orders from late evening to morning, which could help curb infiltration from Bangladesh. What is your stance on this issue?

A. Infiltration must be checked and prevented at any cost, as it poses a serious threat to national security. However, it is equally important that the daily livelihoods of people living in border areas are not disrupted. Measures to stop infiltration should be implemented in a way that allows border residents to continue their activities without unnecessary hindrances, balancing security concerns with the wellbeing of the local population.