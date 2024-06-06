Students plant saplings at Presi Univ

On the World Environment Day, SFI Presidency University unit took up shovels, trowels and rakes to till the lawns in the campus, conducting a “Sapling Plantation Drive.” It also submitted a deputation to the concerned authority to set-up a solar panel and grid energy system and instal a rainwater harvesting system on campus. In times of depleting fuel-reserve counts, it feels the university, as a premier institute of the country, must take the foremost steps in going carbon-free, felt the students.

The students also extended revolutionary greetings to the people of the nation, united to protect the country’s Constitution from the nails of the fascists; and to the democratic INDIA bloc which has posed significant resistance to the BJP government throughout, despite their untiring attempts nationwide to communalise different communities in a to win the 18th Lok Sabha general elections.

In times of rampant urbanisation, no one is paying any heed for any sustainable line of anthropological actions, felt the students.

Advertisement