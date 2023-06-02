POWERGRID Distributes Cotton Bags, Organizes Nukkad Natak To Sensitise General Public of Jammu

As a part of Swachhta Pakhwada action plan, and to contribute towards Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Honourable Prime Minister, POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (POWERGRID) distributed cotton bags to the general public at Bahu Plaza, Jammu on 31st May,2023. The cotton bags were distributed by senior officials from POWERGRID to inspire and educate the people regarding the ill effects of usage of poly- ethylene bags.

On this occasion, POWERGRID had also organized a Nukkad Natak in association with Theater Club, University of Jammu to highlight the virtues of maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness in the surroundings.

Earlier on the occasion of World No Tobacco day, POWERGRID organized an awareness rally in association with Global Convent Higher Secondary, School, Channi Himmat in which students of the school participated along with employees of POWERGRID to spread the awareness in the menace of tobacco.

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED is a Maharatna Enterprise under Ministry of Power having its regional headquarters of Northern Region-II at Jammu. POWERGRID is engaged in inter-state bulk power transmission. POWERGRID has 174,601 ckm of transmission lines, 273 Sub-stations and more than 504,863 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%. POWERGRID performance has been consistently Excellent by achieving very difficult measurable parameters which are set in MoU signed with Ministry of Power, Government of India.

POWERGRID, Northern Region -II with headquarter in Jammu is having its Transmission System spread over in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana and UT of Chandigarh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.