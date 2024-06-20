Alia Bhatt shares update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka and Katrina

Farhan Akhtar teased netizens in 2021 with the announcement of his all-female travel film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ The film would have been the third slice-of-life travel film under Akhtar’s production house after ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

The film became highly anticipated, but following the announcement of the project and its lead actors, no further information was released. Fans believed that the film was shelved due to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif walking out of the project. However, previously Farhan Akhtar had clarified that the project has been put on hold, and now Alia Bhatt has some updates to share.

Recently, in an interview with News18, the new author in town, Alia Bhatt, was asked to comment on the status of the all-female travel film. Bhatt replied, “I think the intention to make that film from everybody’s perspective is very strong because of the nature of the subject and the collaboration. Here’s a really strong team of collaborators coming together. The intention is to make it happen but like I said, sometimes there is a time and place for everything, and you have to wait for the right time to come together. But I think the intention in everybody’s hearts is to make sure that this film hits the big screen, someday or the other.”

Advertisement

The ‘Ed Finds a Home’ author did not explicitly spill any information regarding the project, but it is sure to hit the floors, however, not anytime in the near future. Last year in August, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also denied the rumors of the film getting shelved and said that they are just waiting for the dates of the actors.

On the work front, director Farhan Akhtar is busy with the third installment of the ‘Don’ series that is poised to feature Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of ‘Jigra’ and has ‘Love and War’ and a YRF film slated for the coming year.

She was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for ‘The Bluff’ and is prepping for the release of ‘Heads of State,’ whereas Katrina Kaif has not announced any upcoming projects.

With all the stakeholders suggesting that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is going to be back on track, it can be assumed that the film will create significant buzz and anticipation among fans, given the success of the previous travel friendship films developed by the production house.