Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat has created much buzz ever since its trailer released on social media.

The Ashutosh Gowariker comeback after his Hrithik Roshan film Mohenjo Daro flopped at the box office is being much appreciated from its first look.

To top it all up, makers have roped in a seasoned supporting cast including the likes of Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kohlapure, and the lead besides Arjun- Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

To keep the excitement around the film buzzing, makers shared a character poster of Zeenat Aman that is being much appreciated by fans.

Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Sakina Begum – Friends can be found in the darkest of places. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6,” alongside the poster.

Zeenat is seen dressed in traditional wear, while his side profile has been photographed. She will be seen playing the role of Sakina Begum.

Panipat is a historical war film that is based in the Third Battle of Panipat between the Afghan King, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Maratha Empire.

Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the role of the lead antagonist, Abdali while Arjun Kapoor will play the Maratha ruler Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has helmed the production design of the film, the grandeur of which shows in the trailer.

Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Vision World Films, Panipat is slated to release on 6 December 2019.