Zayn Malik mourns former bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shared a touching tribute to his late bandmate and close friend, Liam Payne, just hours after his sudden and tragic death in Argentina.

The heartfelt message, posted on Instagram, accompanied a throwback photo of the two during their time with the globally renowned band. In the image, Zayn and Liam are embracing each other.

In his lengthy post, Zayn expressed the grief and disbelief he felt over Liam’s passing. He wrote, “Liam, I’ve found myself talking out loud to you, hoping somehow you can hear me. I can’t help but feel selfish, thinking about the many conversations we never got to have.” This sense of unfinished business and unspoken words weighed heavily on Zayn, as he openly mourned the loss of someone he described as a “brother.”

Zayn’s tribute had gratitude for the support Liam had given him during difficult times, especially in the early years of their careers. He reminisced about how, as a 17-year-old struggling with homesickness, Liam was always there with a reassuring smile and positive attitude. “You always let me know I was loved and that I wasn’t alone,” Zayn wrote.

Throughout the note, Zayn Malik painted a picture of Liam as the most level-headed and dependable member of One Direction. He admired Liam’s ability to remain strong and confident, often envying how “headstrong and opinionated” he was.

“You were the most qualified in every sense when it came to music,” Zayn admitted, calling himself a novice by comparison.

The pain of Liam’s sudden death was evident in Zayn’s words. He expressed the profound loss he felt, lamenting the fact that he couldn’t give Liam one last hug or say a proper goodbye. “I lost a brother when you left us,” he wrote.

He concluded his tribute with a heartfelt wish for Liam, hoping that wherever he is, he’s at peace and knows how loved he was.

Liam Payne’s passing has shocked the world. The 31-year-old singer was found dead after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina. According to reports, the preliminary autopsy suggested that he had intoxicated himself, with traces of alcohol and drugs in his system. The report also indicated that Liam may have jumped from his hotel room while in a state of “semi or total unconsciousness.”