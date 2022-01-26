Follow Us:
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby boy

SNS | New Delhi | January 26, 2022 10:59 pm

(Photo : IANS)

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh, the former cricketer and his actress wife, have welcomed a boy into the world.

The couple informed their fans and friends of the news on Tuesday.

Hazel and Yuvraj shared the same post on Instagram and Twitter: “To all our fans, family, and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy.”

“We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

Yuvraj and Hazel got engaged in 2015. In November 2016, they were married.

“Billa” and “Bodyguard” are among Hazel’s film roles. She also participated in the reality television programme ‘Bigg Boss 7’ in 2013.

(With inputs from IANS)

