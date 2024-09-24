Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri to lead new drama

A piece of thrilling news is here for K-drama enthusiasts! On September 24, MBC Drama announced the studded cast of its upcoming drama, ‘The Number You Have Dialed.’ The channels slated for Friday-Saturday drama will be led by Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri. The drama is based on the eponymous web novel. It is about a couple who enter a marriage of convenience and soon receive a threatening phone call. Since the announcement, fans have been in a frenzy as they await further details.

In the drama, ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon Seok will essay the role of Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon is a man with an enviable life who has it all. He boasts an impressive family background, charming looks, and talent. Sa Eon is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House. He boasts a striking résumé that includes roles as a war correspondent, hostage negotiation expert, and star anchor of a public broadcast. While Sa Eon is a character straight out of books, he hides a cold demeanour in his relationship with his wife, Hong Hee Joo. The couple upholds the façade of a marriage that’s just for pretence.

Joining Yeon Seok is ‘I Am Not A Robot’ actress Chae Soo Bin who plays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. After a traumatic incident in her childhood, Hee Joo develops a speech disorder. Subsequently, she became a skilled sign language interpreter. While she and Baek Sa Eon are in a marriage of convenience, her life topples dramatically when she is kidnapped by a mysterious figure, pushing her to seek a new direction.

Meanwhile, ‘Your Honour’ actor Heo Nam Jun will play the role of Ji Sang Woo. Sang Woo is a charming psychiatrist known for his handsomeness and warm personality. Moreover, he also runs a mystery-focused YouTube channel boasting 200,000 subscribers, where he discusses unsolved cases. However, his passion for mysteries takes an unanticipated dark turn when he finds himself a part of an irreversible incident.

On the other hand, ‘Its Okay to Not Be Okay’ star Jang Gyuri will essay the role of Na Yu Ri. Yu Ri is a broadcast announcer who graduated from a prestigious university. She is bright, lovable, and also has admirable looks and natural charm. Yu Ri is drawn to Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon was previously a senior anchor and she views him as a role model. However, she doesn’t know that his wife is Hong Hee Joo, the sign language interpreter who is her colleague at her workplace.