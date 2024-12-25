Yo Yo Honey Singh meets ‘strong woman’ Rhea Chakraborty

Punjabi rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently shared a heartfelt moment with actress Rhea Chakraborty, expressing his admiration for her resilience.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Honey Singh praised Rhea as a “strong woman” and a “brave soul.” In the photo, he is dressed in a stylish blue outfit while Rhea stands beside him, casually resting her arm on his shoulder.

The caption read: “It feels so amazing to meet a strong woman for real @rhea_chakraborty #bravesoul.”

Rhea Chakraborty has endured significant challenges in recent years. She became the center of public attention after the tragic death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020.

Following his passing, Sushant’s family accused her of abetment to suicide, which led to intense scrutiny and legal battles. Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related investigation linked to the case.

Despite the controversies, Rhea has slowly rebuilt her life and career, stepping back into the public eye with renewed determination.

Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2009 when she participated in MTV India’s ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva’ and secured the position of first runner-up. She later became a VJ for MTV, hosting popular shows such as ‘Pepsi MTV Wassup’ and ‘TicTac College Beat’.

In 2012, she transitioned into acting with the Telugu film ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ and made her Bollywood debut the following year with ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. Over the years, she appeared in films like ‘Sonali Cable’, ‘Bank Chor’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Jalebi’, and ‘Chehre’, where she acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

After a challenging hiatus, Rhea recently made her television comeback as a gang leader on the reality show ‘MTV Roadies’.