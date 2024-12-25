Karisma Kapoor calls Shyam Benegal a ‘cinematic genius’ behind ‘Zubeidaa’

Karisma Kapoor recently shared heartfelt memories of working with the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as her “second grandfather.”

The actor, who collaborated with Benegal on the critically acclaimed 2001 film ‘Zubeidaa’, spoke about his meticulous approach to filmmaking and his lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. He died at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai after battling chronic kidney disease. His passing marks the end of an era.

Reflecting on her time with Shyam Benegal, Karisma Kapoor expressed her admiration for his dedication to authenticity. “Shyamji’s legacy is eternal. He was like a second grandfather to me. His courage to explore themes of identity and human struggles will continue to inspire generations,” she said in a statement.

‘Zubeidaa’, directed by Benegal and written by Khalid Mohammed, remains one of his most celebrated works. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, and Amrish Puri, among others. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and earned Karisma a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

“Working with him on ‘Zubeidaa’ was one of the most enriching experiences of my life,” Karisma recalled. She praised his attention to detail, sharing anecdotes about how he insisted on using real jewelry and costumes lent by the royal family. “He had an extraordinary eye for detail, from sync sound to costumes. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to his genius.”

Benegal’s influence extended far beyond feature films. His work in documentaries and television set new standards in Indian storytelling. Iconic series like ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ and ‘Samvidhaan’ showcased his ability to delve deep into India’s history and constitution, making complex subjects accessible to audiences.

His contributions to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) as its director from 1980 to 1986 helped shape India’s independent cinema movement.

He also represented India on prestigious international juries, including the 14th Moscow International Film Festival and the National Film Awards.

Even in his later years, Benegal continued to create impactful cinema. His most recent project, ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ (2023), was a biographical film on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

A co-production between India and Bangladesh, the film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and stands as a testament to his enduring passion for storytelling.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s sister, also paid tribute by sharing a poster of ‘Zubeidaa’ on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a heart emoji.