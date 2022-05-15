From Yash’s KGF 3 to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3: Top 10 much-awaited sequels of blockbuster movies

Here are some much-awaited movies for which fans are eagerly waiting because of covid these projects got delayed but now the film industry is all geared up to start these 10 much-awaited projects.

1. Yash’s KGF Chapter 3

Yash who became a star overnight with KGF Chapter 1 received a massive love for Chapter 2 as well. And now the audiences are eagerly waiting for him t smash all the box office records with KGF Chapter 3.

2. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is one of the most loved franchises. The superstar is all set for the third installment of the film and that is slated to release soon. The actor has already begun the shooting of his high action drama along with Katrina Kaif and the teaser of the film has already left the audience asking for more.

3. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the most popular films of Allu Arjun among the Hindi audience and now they are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have announced the sequel and will soon begin the shooting of the film.

4. Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most loved films of the superstar. His character Pawan was endearing and it makes you love in love with him. And now the actor will be back with its sequel, however, the dates of the film are kept under wraps.

5. Dhoom 4

Dhoom series has always managed to keep the audiences hooked with his high-octane action. Every series of the film is only getting bigger and better and now the makers have announced its 4th installment and the fans obviously cannot contain their excitement for the same.

6. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is all set to return to play God once again and this time we will see him sharing the screen with uber-talented Pankaj Tripathi. The first part with Paresh Rawal is to date the audience’s favourite.

7. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s collaboration with War was extremely successful and now the makers are all set for War 2 by next year, The movie created fireworks at the box office all thanks to these good-looking men in the film.

8. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaaiya, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the second installment of the film and it has been receiving a lot of love already The film is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

9. Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4

The Krrish franchise became Hrithik Roshan the superhero of the century and after 3 successful installments, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan will be bringing the 4th installment of the film titled Krrish 4. The release date is yet to be decided.

10. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II- Agni Pariksha features Vidyut Jammwal and is all set to release in June. The first installment of the film was extremely gripping and the audiences were in love with the actor’s high octane action in the film.