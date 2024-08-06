Yamini Krishnamurthy, Bharatanatyam icon, passes away at 84

The Indian cultural community is mourning the loss of a luminary, as Padma Vibhushan Yamini Krishnamurthy, a celebrated Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday.

Dr. Karan Singh, former President of Jammu and Kashmir and ex-MLA, shared his heartfelt grief over Krishnamurthy’s death. He recalled with warmth the role he played in introducing her to New Delhi audiences. “Yamini Krishnamurthy was arguably one of the greatest Bharatanatyam dancers of our time,” Dr. Singh said in his statement.

Dr. Singh reminisced about the early days of the Ashoka Hotel, which was envisioned by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a center for cultural activities. It was in this vibrant setting that Krishnamurthy, alongside her daughter, graced the stage in Delhi for the first time. Her performances were met with overwhelming acclaim, and her intricate footwork and dynamic routines made a lasting impact on the city’s cultural scene.

Throughout her illustrious career, Krishnamurthy received three Padma Awards, culminating in the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. Her legacy was celebrated not only through her dance but also through her enduring influence on the arts in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Krishnamurthy, expressing his sorrow at her passing. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, “I am deeply pained by the passing of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her exceptional dedication to Indian classical dance has inspired many and left a lasting mark on our cultural heritage.”

PM Modi highlighted her significant contributions to enriching India’s artistic landscape and extended his condolences to her family and fans. Krishnamurthy’s death marks the end of an era for classical dance, but her profound impact on Indian culture will be remembered and cherished by generations to come.